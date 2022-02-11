SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Warrick scores 24 to lead Northern Kentucky over Green Bay

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 10:41 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 24 points, making 6 of 9 3-pointers, as Northern Kentucky defeated Green Bay 71-62 on Friday night.

Sam Vinson had 14 points for Northern Kentucky (14-10, 10-5 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Bryson Langdon added 11 points and seven assists.

Cade Meyer had 14 points for the Phoenix (4-20, 3-12), who have now lost seven straight games. Emmanuel Ansong added 12 points and eight rebounds. Nate Jenkins had 11 points.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Northern Kentucky defeated Green Bay 79-74 on Dec. 30.

