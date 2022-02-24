CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Warrick lifts Northern Kentucky over Robert Morris 78-64

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:25 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick matched his career high with 30 points as Northern Kentucky got past Robert Morris 78-64 on Thursday night.

Warrick shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner had 10 points and six rebounds for Northern Kentucky (17-11, 13-6 Horizon League).

Kam Farris had 14 points for the Colonials (7-22, 5-15). Kahliel Spear added 12 points and Matt Mayers had 11 points.

The Norse evened the season series against the Colonials. Robert Morris defeated Northern Kentucky 74-64 on Jan. 15.

