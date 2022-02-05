OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Ward carries VCU over…

Ward carries VCU over Duquesne 71-62

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hason Ward had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead VCU to a 71-62 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 13 points and seven assists for VCU (14-7, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). KeShawn Curry added 12 points. Marcus Tsohonis had 11 points.

Tre Williams had 19 points for the Dukes (6-14, 1-7), who have now lost seven games in a row. Kevin Easley Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds. Amir Spears had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up