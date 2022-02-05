OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Walker's shot lifts Navy…

Walker’s shot lifts Navy over Loyola (Md.) 56-55

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylen Walker’s jumper with 11 seconds remaining gave Navy a 56-55 win over Loyola (Md.) on Saturday.

John Carter Jr. and Daniel Deaver scored 15 points each for Navy (15-8, 8-4 Patriot League).

Cam Spencer had 18 points for the Greyhounds (13-10, 7-5). Jaylin Andrews added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up