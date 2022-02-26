CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Walker’s last-minute jump shot leads UAB past UTEP, 69-66

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker hit a jump shot with 55 seconds left to give UAB the lead en route to a 69-66 win over UTEP on Saturday night.

Walker later added a pair of foul shots to help secure the win for the Blazers. Walker finished with 22 points. Trey Jemison grabbed 12 rebounds for UAB (22-7, 12-4 Conference USA).

Souley Boum had 26 points for the Miners (16-12, 9-7). Keonte Kennedy added 10 points. Tydus Verhoeven had seven rebounds.

