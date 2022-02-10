OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | American curler's lit shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Walker scores 25 to lead UAB past Southern Miss 84-63

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:13 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 25 points as UAB extended its home winning streak to seven games, rolling past Southern Miss 84-63 on Thursday night.

KJ Buffen had 12 points for UAB (19-5, 9-2 Conference USA). Jamal Johnson added 11 points. Quan Jackson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyler Stevenson had 24 points for the Golden Eagles (6-17, 1-9), whose losing streak stretched to six games. DeAndre Pinckney added 12 points. Isaih Moore had 11 points.

Jaron Pierre Jr., the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 11 points per game, was held scoreless. He was 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

