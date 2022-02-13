Walker leads UAB against Old Dominion after 25-point performance

UAB Blazers (19-5, 9-2 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (9-15, 4-7 C-USA) Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UAB Blazers (19-5, 9-2 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (9-15, 4-7 C-USA)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -8; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the Old Dominion Monarchs after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB’s 84-63 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Monarchs are 6-4 in home games. Old Dominion ranks fifth in C-USA in team defense, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Blazers have gone 9-2 against C-USA opponents. UAB ranks second in C-USA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 4.6.

The Monarchs and Blazers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Keyser is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Monarchs. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Walker is averaging 19.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blazers. Michael Ertel is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

