Walker leads Colorado against Oregon State after 22-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (15-9, 7-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-19, 1-11 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (15-9, 7-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-19, 1-11 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Oregon State Beavers after Jabari Walker scored 22 points in Colorado’s 81-76 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Beavers are 3-9 in home games. Oregon State has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado averages 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buffaloes won the last meeting 86-63 on Feb. 5. Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 16 points to help lead the Buffaloes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 13.7 points. Roman Silva is shooting 63.2% and averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Walker is averaging 14.1 points and nine rebounds for the Buffaloes. Barthelemy is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.