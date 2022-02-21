CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Walker, Air Force Falcons to host Robinson and the Fresno State Bulldogs

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Fresno State Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-15, 3-11 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando Robinson and the Fresno State Bulldogs visit A.J. Walker and the Air Force Falcons in MWC action Tuesday.

The Falcons have gone 6-5 at home. Air Force has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 6-7 against MWC opponents. Fresno State averages 65.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 10.3 points for the Bulldogs. Robinson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 21.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

