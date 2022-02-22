CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Wake Forest plays Clemson after Williams’ 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 2:02 AM

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-7, 11-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-15, 4-12 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Clemson Tigers after Alondes Williams scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 79-74 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tigers are 8-5 in home games. Clemson is 0-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Demon Deacons are 11-6 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Tigers and Demon Deacons square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Williams is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Daivien Williamson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

