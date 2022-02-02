Wake Forest hosts Pittsburgh after Williamson’s 27-point showing

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-13, 3-7 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-5, 7-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-13, 3-7 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-5, 7-4 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -12.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers after Daivien Williamson scored 27 points in Wake Forest’s 94-72 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Demon Deacons are 12-1 in home games. Wake Forest averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-7 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 6-11 record against teams over .500.

The Demon Deacons and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alondes Williams is averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Demon Deacons. Jake Laravia is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

John Hugley is averaging 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.