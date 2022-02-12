Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the Miami Hurricanes on 3-game win streak

Miami Hurricanes (17-7, 9-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-5, 10-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (17-7, 9-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-5, 10-4 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Demon Deacons take on Miami.

The Demon Deacons have gone 13-1 in home games. Wake Forest is second in the ACC with 15.2 assists per game led by Alondes Williams averaging 5.2.

The Hurricanes are 9-4 in ACC play. Miami averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 92-84 on Jan. 1. Isaiah Wong scored 25 points to help lead the Hurricanes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 19.6 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Demon Deacons. Jake Laravia is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Charlie Moore averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Kameron McGusty is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

