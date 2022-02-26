CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Wagner visits Bryant after Kiss’ 35-point game

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Wagner Seahawks (20-4, 13-2 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (19-9, 14-2 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Peter Kiss scored 35 points in Bryant’s 86-69 win over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Bryant leads the NEC with 75.9 points and is shooting 43.5%.

The Seahawks are 13-2 in NEC play. Wagner is 16-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. The Seahawks won the last meeting 84-81 on Jan. 7. Alex Morales scored 24 points to help lead the Seahawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiss is shooting 45.6% and averaging 25.2 points for the Bulldogs. Adham Eleeda is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Morales is scoring 18.2 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Seahawks. Will Martinez is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

