Wagner takes on Mount St. Mary’s following Morales’ 28-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:42 AM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-13, 7-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (17-2, 10-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner takes on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Alex Morales scored 28 points in Wagner’s 79-64 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Seahawks have gone 8-0 in home games. Wagner scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 7-3 in NEC play. Mount St. Mary’s is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaire Williams is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 5.9 points. Morales is averaging 17.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Wagner.

Jalen Benjamin is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 assists. Mezie Offurum is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 76.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

