Wade leads Longwood against N.C. A&T after 23-point showing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

Longwood Lancers (18-5, 10-0 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-15, 5-6 Big South)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the North Carolina A&T Aggies after DeShaun Wade scored 23 points in Longwood’s 85-72 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Aggies are 6-2 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 4-13 record against teams over .500.

The Lancers are 10-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood leads the Big South scoring 77.8 points per game while shooting 45.8%.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. The Lancers won the last matchup 79-71 on Jan. 27. Leslie Nkereuwem scored 24 points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Watson is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Justin Hill is averaging 13.4 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Wade is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Lancers: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

