Wade carries Longwood over South Carolina Upstate 85-72

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:47 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — DeShaun Wade had a season-high 23 points as Longwood stretched its winning streak to 11 games, defeating South Carolina Upstate 85-72 on Thursday night.

Zac Watson had 16 points for Longwood (18-5, 10-0 Big South Conference). Isaiah Wilkins also scored 16 points and had six rebounds. DA Houston had 13 points.

Jordan Gainey had 16 points for the Spartans (10-13, 7-4). Bryson Mozone added 14 points and seven rebounds. Josh Aldrich had 11 points.

