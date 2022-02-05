OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Wade carries Longwood over…

Wade carries Longwood over Charleston Southern 69-67

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 8:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — DeShaun Wade posted 19 points as Longwood won its 10th consecutive game, narrowly beating Charleston Southern 69-67 on Saturday.

Wade’s two free throws gave the Lancers a 68-67 lead with 1:21 remaining. Isaiah Wilkins’ free throw capped the scoring with five seconds left. Zac Watson blocked Kalib Clinton’s 3-point attempt to end it.

Wilkins had 15 points and six rebounds for Longwood (17-5, 9-0 Big South Conference). Watson added 10 points. Nate Lliteras had seven rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez scored a career-high 27 points for the Buccaneers (4-18, 1-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Taje’ Kelly added 11 points. Deontaye Buskey had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up