Vrankic scores 30 to lift Santa Clara over Portland 102-89

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:17 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had a season-high 30 points as Santa Clara beat Portland 102-89 on Saturday.

PJ Pipes had 23 points for Santa Clara (20-10, 10-5 West Coast Conference). Jalen Williams added 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Keshawn Justice had 14 points.

It was the first time this season Santa Clara scored at least 100 points.

Santa Clara scored 61 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Moses Wood had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Pilots (17-13, 7-7), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Chris Austin added 18 points. Tyler Robertson had 16 points and six assists.

