OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Vrankic scores 18 to…

Vrankic scores 18 to carry Santa Clara past San Diego 79-66

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 19 points and Josip Vrankic scored 18 points and Santa Clara beat San Diego 79-66 on Saturday.

PJ Pipes scored 11 points and Parker Braun blocked three shots for Santa Clara (16-8, 6-3 West Coast Conference). Santa Clara scored a season-high 48 points before halftime.

Marcellus Earlington tied a season high with 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Toreros (13-11, 6-5). Wayne McKinney II added 14 points. Josh Parrish had three blocks.

Santa Clara also defeated San Diego 78-74 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up