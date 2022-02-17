VMI visits Samford after Glover’s 23-point game

VMI Keydets (15-11, 8-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (16-9, 6-7 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VMI Keydets (15-11, 8-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (16-9, 6-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -2; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on the VMI Keydets after Ques Glover scored 23 points in Samford’s 77-73 win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 in home games. Samford is 7-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Keydets are 8-6 against SoCon opponents. VMI leads the SoCon shooting 38.3% from downtown. Cooper Sisco leads the Keydets shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Keydets won the last meeting 99-80 on Jan. 21. Kamdyn Curfman scored 23 points to help lead the Keydets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glover is averaging 18.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Trey Bonham is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Keydets. Jake Stephens is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Keydets: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

