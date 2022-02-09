OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
VMI takes on Mercer following Stephens’ 20-point showing

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:02 AM

Mercer Bears (13-12, 6-6 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (14-10, 7-5 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on the Mercer Bears after Jake Stephens scored 20 points in VMI’s 76-69 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Keydets have gone 8-2 at home. VMI is 5-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears are 6-6 against conference opponents. Mercer has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won 97-91 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Jalen Johnson led the Bears with 30 points, and Stephens led the Keydets with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Bonham is averaging 11.2 points and four assists for the Keydets. Stephens is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Johnson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Felipe Haase is shooting 45.8% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

