VMI takes on Citadel following Stephens’ 27-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (10-13, 4-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (15-10, 8-5 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (10-13, 4-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (15-10, 8-5 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -8.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts the Citadel Bulldogs after Jake Stephens scored 27 points in VMI’s 85-79 victory against the Mercer Bears.

The Keydets have gone 9-2 in home games. VMI is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 in SoCon play. Citadel is second in the SoCon scoring 79.1 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Keydets won the last meeting 90-85 on Jan. 15. Stephens scored 20 points points to help lead the Keydets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 16.5 points. Stephens is averaging 17.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for VMI.

Hayden Brown is averaging 19 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.