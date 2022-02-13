Virginia visits Virginia Tech following Aluma’s 20-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (15-9, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 7-7 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (15-9, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 7-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces the Virginia Cavaliers after Keve Aluma scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 71-59 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Hokies have gone 9-3 at home. Virginia Tech is the top team in the ACC shooting 42.1% from deep, led by Sean Pedulla shooting 62.9% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are 10-5 in conference play. Virginia is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 54-52 on Jan. 13. Francisco Caffaro scored 16 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Aluma is shooting 57.0% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Kihei Clark is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 9.8 points and 4.2 assists. Jayden Gardner is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

