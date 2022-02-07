Virginia visits No. 9 Duke following Griffin’s 27-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (14-9, 8-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (19-3, 9-2 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Virginia Cavaliers (14-9, 8-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (19-3, 9-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -12; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke hosts the Virginia Cavaliers after AJ Griffin scored 27 points in Duke’s 87-67 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Blue Devils have gone 13-1 in home games. Duke is the top team in the ACC averaging 38.5 points in the paint. Mark Williams leads the Blue Devils scoring 8.2.

The Cavaliers are 8-5 in ACC play. Virginia ranks seventh in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Reece Beekman averaging 5.1.

The Blue Devils and Cavaliers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 17.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Griffin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

Jayden Gardner is averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.