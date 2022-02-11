OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Virginia Tech hosts Syracuse after Swider’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:42 AM

Syracuse Orange (13-11, 7-6 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 6-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies after Cole Swider scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 73-64 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Hokies are 8-3 in home games. Virginia Tech leads the ACC shooting 42.1% from deep, led by Sean Pedulla shooting 62.9% from 3-point range.

The Orange are 7-6 against ACC opponents. Syracuse averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keve Aluma is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Buddy Boeheim is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Orange. Swider is averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

