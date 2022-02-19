Virginia Tech hosts North Carolina following Aluma’s 24-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels after Keve Aluma scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 62-53 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hokies are 10-3 in home games. Virginia Tech is the top team in the ACC shooting 41.0% from downtown, led by Sean Pedulla shooting 57.5% from 3-point range.

The Tar Heels are 10-5 in ACC play. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 8.3.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Tar Heels won the last matchup 78-68 on Jan. 25. Caleb Love scored 22 points to help lead the Tar Heels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Aluma is shooting 60.0% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Love averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Brady Manek is shooting 46.3% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.