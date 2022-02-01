CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech after Cattoor’s 27-point showing

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-10, 3-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Hunter Cattoor scored 27 points in Virginia Tech’s 85-72 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hokies have gone 6-3 in home games. Virginia Tech scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-7 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 5-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cattoor is shooting 49.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 10.9 points. Keve Aluma is shooting 51.2% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Michael Devoe is averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

