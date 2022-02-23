Virginia plays No. 7 Duke following Gardner’s 23-point showing

Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -4.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Jayden Gardner scored 23 points in Virginia’s 74-71 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-4 at home. Virginia is the leader in the ACC in team defense, giving up 60.1 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Blue Devils are 13-3 in ACC play. Duke is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 69-68 on Feb. 8. Gardner scored 17 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Paolo Banchero is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

