Virginia hosts Georgia Tech following Devoe’s 20-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 3-9 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-9, 9-5 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 3-9 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-9, 9-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces the Virginia Cavaliers after Michael Devoe scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 79-70 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers are 9-4 in home games. Virginia scores 63.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-9 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is scoring 14.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Devoe is averaging 17.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.