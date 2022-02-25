Virginia hosts Florida State after Clark’s 25-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Kihei Clark scored 25 points in Virginia’s 65-61 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cavaliers are 10-5 on their home court. Virginia is the top team in the ACC in team defense, allowing 60.3 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Seminoles are 7-10 in conference play. Florida State has a 6-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers and Seminoles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Clark is averaging 8.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Caleb Mills is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

