Vescovi, No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 1:22 AM

Tennessee Volunteers (15-6, 6-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (13-8, 4-5 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -7.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Erik Stevenson and the South Carolina Gamecocks host Santiago Vescovi and the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers in SEC play Saturday.

The Gamecocks are 9-2 in home games. South Carolina is eighth in the SEC shooting 32.3% from deep, led by Ford Cooper Jr. shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Volunteers are 6-3 in SEC play. Tennessee averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Kennedy Chandler with 4.8.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Volunteers won the last meeting 66-46 on Jan. 11. Vescovi scored 14 points to help lead the Volunteers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is shooting 35.4% and averaging 11.2 points for the Gamecocks. James Reese is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Vescovi is averaging 14 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Volunteers. Chandler is averaging 8.1 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

