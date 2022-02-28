Vermont seeks 25th victory this season in matchup with Maine

Vermont Catamounts (24-5, 16-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-22, 3-14 America East) Bangor, Maine; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (24-5, 16-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-22, 3-14 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Catamounts take on the Maine Black Bears.

The Black Bears are 5-8 in home games. Maine is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts are 16-1 in America East play. Vermont is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Catamounts won the last meeting 81-68 on Jan. 29. Ryan Davis scored 21 points to help lead the Catamounts to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maks Kalnjscek is averaging 9.9 points for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Isaiah Powell is averaging 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.