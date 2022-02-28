CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Vermont seeks 25th victory…

Vermont seeks 25th victory this season in matchup with Maine

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Vermont Catamounts (24-5, 16-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-22, 3-14 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Catamounts take on the Maine Black Bears.

The Black Bears are 5-8 in home games. Maine is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts are 16-1 in America East play. Vermont is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Catamounts won the last meeting 81-68 on Jan. 29. Ryan Davis scored 21 points to help lead the Catamounts to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maks Kalnjscek is averaging 9.9 points for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Isaiah Powell is averaging 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up