Vermont puts road win streak on the line against Hartford

Vermont Catamounts (19-4, 12-0 America East) at Hartford Hawks (6-16, 4-6 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to keep its six-game road win streak intact when the Catamounts face Hartford.

The Hawks have gone 2-3 in home games. Hartford ranks fourth in the America East with 12.2 assists per game led by Austin Williams averaging 2.9.

The Catamounts have gone 12-0 against America East opponents. Vermont is 16-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won 82-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Ben Shungu led the Catamounts with 24 points, and Williams led the Hawks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Isaiah Powell is averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Catamounts. Shungu is averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the past 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 81.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 54.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

