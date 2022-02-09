OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Vermont plays Binghamton following Shungu’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

Binghamton Bearcats (10-10, 7-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-4, 10-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -17.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces the Binghamton Bearcats after Ben Shungu scored 24 points in Vermont’s 78-67 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Catamounts are 10-0 on their home court. Vermont is the top team in the America East in team defense, giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Bearcats have gone 7-4 against America East opponents. Binghamton is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts and Bearcats match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shungu is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 16.6 points. Ryan Davis is averaging 18.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Tyler Bertram is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.7 points. Jacob Falko is shooting 52.5% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 83.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 56.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

