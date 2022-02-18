Vermont hosts UMBC following Kennedy’s 22-point performance

UMBC Retrievers (13-12, 8-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-5, 13-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMBC Retrievers (13-12, 8-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-5, 13-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC plays the Vermont Catamounts after Keondre Kennedy scored 22 points in UMBC’s 95-84 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Catamounts have gone 11-0 at home. Vermont is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Retrievers are 8-6 in America East play. UMBC averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won 86-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Ryan Davis led the Catamounts with 21 points, and Szymon Wojcik led the Retrievers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Powell is averaging 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Retrievers. Kennedy is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

