Vermont hosts Binghamton after Shungu’s 24-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (10-10, 7-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-4, 10-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Binghamton Bearcats (10-10, 7-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-4, 10-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on the Binghamton Bearcats after Ben Shungu scored 24 points in Vermont’s 78-67 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Catamounts are 10-0 on their home court. Vermont ranks fourth in the America East with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Powell averaging 5.4.

The Bearcats are 7-4 against America East opponents. Binghamton is the America East leader with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Christian Hinckson averaging 6.2.

The Catamounts and Bearcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Davis is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Catamounts. Shungu is averaging 18.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Jacob Falko is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Hinckson is averaging 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 83.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 56.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.