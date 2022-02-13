Vermont Catamounts take on the Hartford Hawks, seek 15th straight victory

Vermont Catamounts (18-4, 12-0 America East) at Hartford Hawks (5-16, 4-6 America East) West Hartford, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will attempt to prolong its 14-game win streak with a victory against Hartford.

The Hawks have gone 2-3 at home. Hartford ranks third in the America East shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Jared Kimbrough shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Catamounts are 12-0 against America East opponents. Vermont is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won 82-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Ben Shungu led the Catamounts with 24 points, and Austin Williams led the Hawks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 51.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Isaiah Powell is averaging 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Shungu is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 81.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 54.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

