Venters carries E. Washington over Idaho St. 75-72

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:41 PM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters had 21 points as Eastern Washington edged past Idaho State 75-72 on Saturday.

Venters made two free throws as he went 6 for 6 inside the final two minutes, and the Bengals missed a tying 3-point attempt in the closing seconds.

Angelo Allegri had 16 points for Eastern Washington (13-12, 7-7 Big Sky Conference). Rylan Bergersen added 14 points, including consecutive three-point plays that put EWU up for good with less than four minutes to go, and eight rebounds. Ethan Price had 11 points.

Tarik Cool had 20 points for the Bengals (5-18, 3-11). Brayden Parker added 15 points. Jared Rodriguez had 14 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bengals on the season. Eastern Washington defeated Idaho State 89-63 on Jan. 24.

