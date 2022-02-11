OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
VCU visits George Mason after Curry’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

VCU Rams (15-7, 8-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-10, 5-4 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces the George Mason Patriots after KeShawn Curry scored 28 points in VCU’s 73-64 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Patriots have gone 9-2 in home games. George Mason is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The Rams have gone 8-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Gaines is averaging 11.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Vince Williams is shooting 43.9% and averaging 11.4 points for the Rams. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

