VCU Rams take on the Fordham Rams, seek 4th straight win

VCU Rams (16-7, 9-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-12, 4-7 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the VCU Rams take on Fordham.

The Fordham Rams have gone 6-3 in home games. Fordham ranks third in the A-10 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Chuba Ohams averaging 7.8.

The VCU Rams are 9-3 in A-10 play. VCU has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Fordham Rams and VCU Rams meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is averaging 17.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Fordham Rams. Ohams is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Vince Williams is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the VCU Rams, while averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals. KeShawn Curry is shooting 55.1% and averaging 8.0 points over the past 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

VCU Rams: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

