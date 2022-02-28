VCU Rams face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on 7-game win streak

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-7, 11-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (20-7, 13-3 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-7, 11-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (20-7, 13-3 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory over Saint Bonaventure.

The Rams are 10-4 on their home court. VCU ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 35.3% from deep, led by Jimmy Nichols shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bonnies have gone 11-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bonnies won 73-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies with 25 points, and Marcus Tsohonis led the Rams with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. KeShawn Curry is averaging 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 56.2% over the past 10 games for VCU.

Adaway is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.