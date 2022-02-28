CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » VCU Rams face the…

VCU Rams face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on 7-game win streak

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (19-7, 11-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (20-7, 13-3 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory over Saint Bonaventure.

The Rams are 10-4 on their home court. VCU ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 35.3% from deep, led by Jimmy Nichols shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bonnies have gone 11-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bonnies won 73-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies with 25 points, and Marcus Tsohonis led the Rams with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. KeShawn Curry is averaging 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 56.2% over the past 10 games for VCU.

Adaway is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up