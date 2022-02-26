CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Vaughn, Rider Broncs host…

Vaughn, Rider Broncs host the Iona Gaels

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 3:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Iona Gaels (23-5, 15-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-16, 7-10 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dimencio Vaughn and the Rider Broncs host Tyson Jolly and the Iona Gaels in MAAC play.

The Broncs are 6-5 on their home court. Rider is ninth in the MAAC shooting 30.8% from deep, led by Jaelen McGlone shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

The Gaels have gone 15-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won 80-54 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Nelly Junior Joseph led the Gaels with 17 points, and McGlone led the Broncs with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaughn is averaging 12.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

Jolly averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Elijah Joiner is averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up