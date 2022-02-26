Vaughn, Rider Broncs host the Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels (23-5, 15-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-16, 7-10 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (23-5, 15-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-16, 7-10 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dimencio Vaughn and the Rider Broncs host Tyson Jolly and the Iona Gaels in MAAC play.

The Broncs are 6-5 on their home court. Rider is ninth in the MAAC shooting 30.8% from deep, led by Jaelen McGlone shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

The Gaels have gone 15-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won 80-54 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Nelly Junior Joseph led the Gaels with 17 points, and McGlone led the Broncs with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaughn is averaging 12.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

Jolly averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Elijah Joiner is averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.