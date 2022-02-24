CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Vanderbilt women snap 6-game skid, beat No. 15 Florida 63-59

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:33 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sacha Washington scored a career-high 16 points to go with 11 rebounds, Jordyn Cambridge had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals, and Vanderbilt beat No. 15 Florida 63-59 on Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Florida guard Kiara Smith sank an open 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left but Vanderbilt freshman Iyana Moore, a 78% free-throw shooter, sank two at the stripe to secure the victory.

It was Vanderbilt’s first win over a ranked opponent since March 1, 2020.

Brinae Alexander added 11 points and Moore had 10 points and four steals for Vanderbilt (13-16, 4-11 SEC).

The teams combined for 49 turnovers — with 28 by Florida, leading to 28 points by Vanderbilt.

Smith finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals for Florida (20-8, 10-5). Zippy Broughton added 14 points and Nina Rickards 12.

Florida missed its first seven 3-pointers of the game, but made four of its next five to get within 44-41 late in the third quarter. The Gators finished 7 of 24.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

