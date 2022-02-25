Vanderbilt visits Mississippi State after Smith’s 21-point outing

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-13, 6-9 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-13, 6-9 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Tolu Smith scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 66-56 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs are 13-2 in home games. Mississippi State ranks ninth in the SEC with 13.3 assists per game led by Iverson Molinar averaging 3.7.

The Commodores are 6-9 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks third in the SEC shooting 32.8% from deep. Shane Dezonie leads the Commodores shooting 60% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Commodores meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molinar is averaging 18 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

