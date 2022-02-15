OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Vander Plas scores 30…

Vander Plas scores 30 to lead Ohio over Miami (OH) 91-78

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had a career-high 30 points on 9-for-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ohio defeated Miami (OH) 91-78 on Tuesday night.

Vander Plas also made 9 of 10 from the line and distributed six assists.

Mark Sears had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Ohio (22-4, 13-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tommy Schmock added 18 points.

Dae Dae Grant had 22 points for the RedHawks (11-14, 5-9). Mekhi Lairy added 18 points and six assists. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks this season. Ohio defeated Miami (Ohio) 86-63 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

FAA head resigns after effort to rebuild agency's reputation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up