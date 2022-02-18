Vander Plas leads Ohio against Kent State after 30-point outing

Ohio Bobcats (22-4, 13-2 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (16-9, 11-4 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Ohio Bobcats (22-4, 13-2 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (16-9, 11-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays the Kent State Golden Flashes after Ben Vander Plas scored 30 points in Ohio’s 91-78 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Golden Flashes are 8-4 in home games. Kent State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 13-2 in MAC play. Ohio is ninth in the MAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Vander Plas averaging 5.7.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 80-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Mark Sears led the Bobcats with 28 points, and Sincere Carry led the Golden Flashes with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carry is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 8.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Vander Plas is averaging 13.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Sears is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

