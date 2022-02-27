CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
van Eyck carries Iona past Rider 67-61

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 4:46 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dylan van Eyck recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iona to a 67-61 win over Rider on Sunday.

Tyson Jolly had 16 points for Iona (24-5, 16-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Elijah Joiner added 10 points and six rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Allen Powell had 19 points for the Broncs (11-17, 7-11). Dimencio Vaughn added 13 points. Dwight Murray, Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Broncs this season. Iona defeated Rider 80-54 on Dec. 3.

