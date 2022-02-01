CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Valparaiso visits Southern Illinois…

Valparaiso visits Southern Illinois following Krikke’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Valparaiso Beacons (10-12, 3-7 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (11-11, 4-6 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -6; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Ben Krikke scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 77-55 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Salukis have gone 8-3 in home games. Southern Illinois averages 63.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Beacons are 3-7 in MVC play. Valparaiso has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The teams play for the 28th time this season in MVC play. The Salukis won the last meeting 77-55 on Jan. 30. Lance Jones scored 22 points points to help lead the Salukis to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists for the Salukis. Jones is averaging 8.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Krikke is averaging 14.7 points for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up