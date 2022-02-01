Valparaiso visits Southern Illinois following Krikke’s 20-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (10-12, 3-7 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (11-11, 4-6 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (10-12, 3-7 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (11-11, 4-6 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -6; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Ben Krikke scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 77-55 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Salukis have gone 8-3 in home games. Southern Illinois averages 63.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Beacons are 3-7 in MVC play. Valparaiso has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The teams play for the 28th time this season in MVC play. The Salukis won the last meeting 77-55 on Jan. 30. Lance Jones scored 22 points points to help lead the Salukis to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists for the Salukis. Jones is averaging 8.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Krikke is averaging 14.7 points for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.