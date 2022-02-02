OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Va. Tech runs away from Georgia Tech behind Aluma 81-66

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 11:42 PM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting and 8 for 9 from the foul line and Virginia Tech led most of the way in an 81-66 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

Virginia Tech (12-10, 4-7 ACC) has won back-to-back contests following a three-game losing streak.

Michael Devoe’s layup pulled the Yellow Jackets into a tie at 23 with 8:26 remaining before halftime. From there the Hokies responded with an 18-4 run and led 41-27 when Darius Maddox made a 3-pointer with 2:47 before intermission. The Hokies doubled their 46-35 intermission margin to 63-41 on Aluma’s three-point play with 13:53 remaining.

Storm Murphy scored 18 points and Justyn Mutts made all four of his shot attempts to score 10 for Virginia Tech, which shot 52.8% (28 for 53).

Devoe was the only player for Georgia Tech to reach double figures with 30 points missing just eight shots in 19 attempts.

Virginia Tech now leads the all-time series by a margin of 21-8.

The Yellow Jackets (9-12, 3-8) host Clemson on Saturday.

The Hokies have a home-and-home with Pitt, facing the Panthers on the road on Saturday before returning to Blacksburg, Virginia to face them on Monday.

