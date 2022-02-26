UTEP hosts UAB following Boum’s 24-point game

UAB Blazers (21-7, 11-4 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (16-11, 9-6 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UAB Blazers (21-7, 11-4 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (16-11, 9-6 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -7; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts the UAB Blazers after Souley Boum scored 24 points in UTEP’s 77-59 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Miners are 9-5 in home games. UTEP has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Blazers are 11-4 against conference opponents. UAB is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Blazers won 75-62 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Michael Ertel led the Blazers with 25 points, and Boum led the Miners with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Bieniemy averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Boum is shooting 46.8% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Jordan Walker is averaging 19 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blazers. Quan Jackson is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.